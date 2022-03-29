Business Break
3 Muscogee County educators up for district’s 2022 Teacher of the Year award

(KCBD)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation has announced three finalists who are up for the school district’s Teacher of the Year award.

The honorees are:

  • Gena Davis of Dimon Elementary School
  • Andrea McCarthy of Richards Middle School
  • Vanessa Ellis of Veterans Elementary School
The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation has announced three finalists who are up for the school district’s Teacher of the Year award.(Source: Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation)

The 2022 Muscogee County School District Teacher of the Year Gala will be held on Thursday, May 5.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

