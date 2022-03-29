3 Muscogee County educators up for district’s 2022 Teacher of the Year award
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation has announced three finalists who are up for the school district’s Teacher of the Year award.
The honorees are:
- Gena Davis of Dimon Elementary School
- Andrea McCarthy of Richards Middle School
- Vanessa Ellis of Veterans Elementary School
The 2022 Muscogee County School District Teacher of the Year Gala will be held on Thursday, May 5.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.