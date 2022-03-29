3 Muscogee County educators up for district’s 2022 Teacher of the Year award

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation has announced three finalists who are up for the school district’s Teacher of the Year award.

The honorees are:

Gena Davis of Dimon Elementary School

Andrea McCarthy of Richards Middle School

Vanessa Ellis of Veterans Elementary School

The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation has announced three finalists who are up for the school district’s Teacher of the Year award. (Source: Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation)

The 2022 Muscogee County School District Teacher of the Year Gala will be held on Thursday, May 5.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.