76-year-old Columbus pastor heads to Ukraine to aid refugee women, children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus pastor says he was called by God to pack up and head to Ukraine.

Mike Randall, pastor of Weems Road Free Will Baptist Church, says he wants to help those in need. After watching television coverage of the conflict overseas on March 2, he said he asked God a question how could he help the refugee children impacted by the conflict in Ukraine.

“That was his birthday, and he came out early morning and he said honey I’m going to Ukraine and he looked at me and I said, praise God,” said his wife, Salina. “He has a big heart for children. Anywhere in the world, he would go for them.”

Guided by the will of God, compassion in his heart, and support from his wife of 16 years, the 76-year-old packed his bags and flew across the world three weeks later, all in the name of a ministry he founded, Hear the Cries of Children, when they got married.

Saturday, he flew out to the Ukrainian border in Poland for a two-week mission trip to aid refugee families who have loved ones fighting in the country. He says he feels like this is the right thing to do and is not worried about his safety because he believes he is doing the work God called him to do.

“I’m not out here as a hero. I’m just out here to do what’s the right thing to do”, said Pastor Randall. “These children and their mothers left containment areas with nothing but the clothes on their back.”

The marine vet turned humanitarian tells News Leader 9 he’s asking everyone from medical groups to everyday people of Columbus to help lend a helping hand for the cause.

“I would like to see them get together and get up as much as possible basic primary care and ship it to them. The other thing is the finances to buy the necessary living supplies like water.”

Here on the home front, Randall’s wife, Salina, is taking care of gathering the money. She says she is encouraging people to donate to their ministry to help purchase medical supplies and ship to the refugees out in Ukraine.

“He called me on the phone and I got to speak with some of the children and it broke my heart. We need 50 thousand more to do more work,” said Salina.

Pastor Randall is keeping a daily YouTube vlog of his trip in Ukraine. To watch, click here.

Donations can be sent to Hear the Cries of Children mailing address P.O. Box 242 Fortson Georgia 31808. The number to call if you’d like to give or get more information is 706-325-6865.

