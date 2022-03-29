Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa to hold Spring Career Fair

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort and Spa at Grand National is hosting a spring career fair.

The event is set to take place on Wednesday, March 30, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

There are many positions open including:

Banquet Servers Recreation Attendants Coffee Shop Attendants Dining Room Attendants Maintenance Engineer Dishwasher Line Cooks Loss Prevention Officer Room Attendants Pool Maintenance Spa Attendants Laundry Attendants Catering Sales Manager Hairstylist Chief Engineer Asst. Restaurant Manager Banquet Captain Recreation Supervisor Utility Supervisor Restaurant Supervisor

Interviews will take place during the career fair. Online application and assessment must be completed prior to the career fair. Apply HERE.

