Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa to hold Spring Career Fair
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort and Spa at Grand National is hosting a spring career fair.
The event is set to take place on Wednesday, March 30, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
There are many positions open including:
|Banquet Servers
|Recreation Attendants
|Coffee Shop Attendants
|Dining Room Attendants
|Maintenance Engineer
|Dishwasher
|Line Cooks
|Loss Prevention Officer
|Room Attendants
|Pool Maintenance
|Spa Attendants
|Laundry Attendants
|Catering Sales Manager
|Hairstylist
|Chief Engineer
|Asst. Restaurant Manager
|Banquet Captain
|Recreation Supervisor
|Utility Supervisor
|Restaurant Supervisor
Interviews will take place during the career fair. Online application and assessment must be completed prior to the career fair. Apply HERE.
