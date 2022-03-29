Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa to hold Spring Career Fair

Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa to hold Spring Career Fair
Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa to hold Spring Career Fair(Source: Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort and Spa at Grand National is hosting a spring career fair.

The event is set to take place on Wednesday, March 30, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

There are many positions open including:

Banquet ServersRecreation Attendants
Coffee Shop AttendantsDining Room Attendants
Maintenance EngineerDishwasher
Line CooksLoss Prevention Officer
Room AttendantsPool Maintenance
Spa AttendantsLaundry Attendants
Catering Sales ManagerHairstylist
Chief EngineerAsst. Restaurant Manager
Banquet CaptainRecreation Supervisor
Utility SupervisorRestaurant Supervisor

Interviews will take place during the career fair. Online application and assessment must be completed prior to the career fair. Apply HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dee Armstrong announces homecoming celebration for her daughter
Dee Armstrong announces homegoing celebration for her daughter
$1.1 billion in refund checks heading to Georgia taxpayers
Police: Two injured in Sunday Columbus shooting
Columbus police partnered with the Georgia State Patrol for a weekend crackdown on crime.
82 arrested, drugs, guns seized in weekend crackdown on Columbus crime
Columbus, east Ala. men arrested after chaotic weekend in Panama City Beach

Latest News

A Columbus pastor says he was called by God to pack up and head to Ukraine.
76-year-old Columbus pastor heads to Ukraine to aid refugee women, children
The National infantry Museum in Columbus wins again!
National Infantry Museum in Columbus wins top USA Today award
Dee Armstrong announces homecoming celebration for her daughter
Dee Armstrong announces homegoing celebration for her daughter
Enrichment Services Program accepts applications for cooling program for 65+ residents