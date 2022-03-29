Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus, east Ala. men arrested after chaotic weekend in Panama City Beach

By WTVM Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WTVM) - Authorities in Bay County, Florida are warning spring breakers after violence filled the streets of Panama City Beach over the weekend.

More than 70 firearms were confiscated from people between Friday and Sunday. The Bay County Jail had 161 bookings over the past few days and some of those arrested are from our area.

Columbus:

  • Michael D. McCarter, 19 - Carrying a concealed weapon - unlicensed firearm, drug possession
  • Jaheim Ali Harper, 20 - Carrying a concealed weapon - unlicensed firearm, drug possession
  • Brandon Lamar Hardy, 18 - Carrying a concealed weapon - unlicensed electric weapon, drug possession

Eufaula:

  • Sylvester Juanya Cunningham, 20 - Carrying a concealed weapon - unlicensed firearm
  • Assonte Cortez McClinton, 23 - Resisting officer, obstruction without violence
  • Jadarrius Daquon Richardson, 22 - Carrying a concealed weapon - unlicensed firearm

Lanett:

  • O Bias DeAundre Patrick, 20 - Underage drinking - 1st offense

Opelika:

  • Akim M Shareef, 32 - Trespassing Property not structure or convey, drug possession

Phenix City:

  • Adrian Hernandez Jackson, 22 - Carrying a concealed weapon - unlicensed firearm

Smiths Station:

  • Lorenzo Dion Hart, 34 - Carrying a concealed weapon - unlicensed firearm

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dee Armstrong announces homecoming celebration for her daughter
Dee Armstrong announces homegoing celebration for her daughter
$1.1 billion in refund checks heading to Georgia taxpayers
Police: Two injured in Sunday Columbus shooting
Columbus police partnered with the Georgia State Patrol for a weekend crackdown on crime.
82 arrested, drugs, guns seized in weekend crackdown on Columbus crime
Dr. Ann Hardman, Muscogee County’s first black Superior Court clerk, died of cancer four years...
Community remembers legacy of longtime Columbus pastor, elected official

Latest News

The commission is looking to clarify permitted methods of billing for garbage service that Lee...
Lee County Commission asks Ala. AG to weigh in on proposed trash fees
Lee County Commission asks Ala. AG to weigh in on proposed trash fees
Lee County Commission asks Ala. AG to weigh in on proposed trash fees
Columbus, east Ala. men arrested after weekend Spring Break chaos in PCB
Columbus, east Ala. men arrested after chaotic weekend in Panama City Beach
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies partnered to take action against...
22 arrested, drugs, guns recovered in Russell Co. weekend sting operation