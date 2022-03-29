Columbus, east Ala. men arrested after chaotic weekend in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WTVM) - Authorities in Bay County, Florida are warning spring breakers after violence filled the streets of Panama City Beach over the weekend.

More than 70 firearms were confiscated from people between Friday and Sunday. The Bay County Jail had 161 bookings over the past few days and some of those arrested are from our area.

Columbus:

Michael D. McCarter, 19 - Carrying a concealed weapon - unlicensed firearm, drug possession

Jaheim Ali Harper, 20 - Carrying a concealed weapon - unlicensed firearm, drug possession

Brandon Lamar Hardy, 18 - Carrying a concealed weapon - unlicensed electric weapon, drug possession

Eufaula:

Sylvester Juanya Cunningham, 20 - Carrying a concealed weapon - unlicensed firearm

Assonte Cortez McClinton, 23 - Resisting officer, obstruction without violence

Jadarrius Daquon Richardson, 22 - Carrying a concealed weapon - unlicensed firearm

Lanett:

O Bias DeAundre Patrick, 20 - Underage drinking - 1st offense

Opelika:

Akim M Shareef, 32 - Trespassing Property not structure or convey, drug possession

Phenix City:

Adrian Hernandez Jackson, 22 - Carrying a concealed weapon - unlicensed firearm

Smiths Station:

Lorenzo Dion Hart, 34 - Carrying a concealed weapon - unlicensed firearm

