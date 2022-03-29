Funds for guns: Columbus police to hold firearm buyback event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In an effort to keep guns out of the wrong hands, the Columbus Police Department is partnering with a local church for a firearm buyback event.

The “Funds for Guns” event will be held on April 6 at South Columbus United Method Church, located at 1213 Benning Drive. It will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

To receive a $250 gift card, participants are asked to bring an unloaded weapon (with safety on) in your trunk. Police say you do not need to identify yourself.

Airsoft, BB, pellet, replica, and toy guns are not eligible for this event.

