Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Funds for guns: Columbus police to hold firearm buyback event

By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In an effort to keep guns out of the wrong hands, the Columbus Police Department is partnering with a local church for a firearm buyback event.

The “Funds for Guns” event will be held on April 6 at South Columbus United Method Church, located at 1213 Benning Drive. It will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

To receive a $250 gift card, participants are asked to bring an unloaded weapon (with safety on) in your trunk. Police say you do not need to identify yourself.

Airsoft, BB, pellet, replica, and toy guns are not eligible for this event.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dee Armstrong announces homecoming celebration for her daughter
Dee Armstrong announces homegoing celebration for her daughter
$1.1 billion in refund checks heading to Georgia taxpayers
Police: Two injured in Sunday Columbus shooting
Columbus police partnered with the Georgia State Patrol for a weekend crackdown on crime.
82 arrested, drugs, guns seized in weekend crackdown on Columbus crime
Columbus, east Ala. men arrested after chaotic weekend in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Nation Infantry Museum in Columbus wins top USA Today award
Nation Infantry Museum in Columbus wins top USA Today award
Funds for guns: Columbus police to hold firearm buyback event
Funds for guns: Columbus police to hold firearm buyback event
The commission is looking to clarify permitted methods of billing for garbage service that Lee...
Lee County Commission asks Ala. AG to weigh in on proposed trash fees
Columbus, east Ala. men arrested after chaotic weekend in Panama City Beach