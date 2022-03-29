Business Break
Georgia Insurance Commissioner’s Office fines Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield $5M

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced a $5 million fine against Blue Cross Blue Shield.

This comes as the result of a months-long Market Conduction Examination into violations of state laws and Agency rules and regulations by the insurance carrier. Blue Cross Blue Shield may be see additional significant fines if the carrier misses certain benchmarks in the corrective action plan agreed to between the agency and the carrier.

According to the commissioner, his office received numerous complaints regarding the operations of Blue Cross Blue Shield from individuals, physicians, hospitals, and others from around the state.

“This examination uncovered a number of serious issues, including improper claims settlement practices, violations of the Prompt Pay Act, failure to reply to consumer complaints in a timely manner, inaccurate provider directories, and significant delays in loading provider contracts,” said King. “As a result, our office has issued the largest fine in Agency history, with potential additional penalties if certain benchmarks are not reached.”

To avoid additional penalties, Blue Cross Blue Shield must develop a new process for handling regulatory provider complaints, pay claims within the timeframes established under state law, and load provider contracts in a timely manner.

