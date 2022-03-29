Getting toasty ahead of our next potential for severe weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ll have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky today. Warm air moving up from the south will allow for our highs to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s today. Clouds increase tonight. As a result, it will be very mild with lows in the upper 50s to near 60. More clouds than sun as a whole for Wednesday, but don’t be surprised to see more breaks of sun in the afternoon. It will get very windy by mid to late afternoon before any rain and storms arrive with winds out of the south between 10 and 25 mph and gusts between 35 and 45 mph; that will be enough to knock a few tree limbs down so please secure your patio furniture. Highs in the mid 80s. A line of heavy rain and storms is expected to produce severe weather to our west late Wednesday and Wednesday night before pushing into our area late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. We have issued an Alert Day as some segments of the line may be very strong to severe as it approaches the Chattahoochee Valley. Sporadic damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph are the main threat. However, a tornado or two may briefly develop along the line. The time to watch as of now is from 12 AM to 10 AM ET Thursday, soonest in east Alabama and latest in west Georgia. Please have two or three *different* ways to receive warnings, if necessary. Showers end around midday Thursday with decreasing clouds. The breeze continues with highs in the upper 70s. Dry and slightly cooler Friday with more sun. Showers are possible Saturday and Saturday night, especially the farther south you live. Another wave of showers and storms appears very possible by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

