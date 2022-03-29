Man arrested after ‘multiple rounds’ fired into Columbus apartment

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 21-year-old man is behind bars after gunfire erupted Monday at a Columbus apartment building.

Police say the arrest of Noah Smith stemmed from a domestic dispute in which multiple rounds were fired into the apartment where Smith lives on Saunders Drive.

Authorities say the apartment was occupied by the victim, who is also a resident.

Smith was subsequently arrested and charged with the following:

Aggravated assault (Family Violence)

Second-degree criminal damage to property

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Discharging a firearm in the city limits

Smith is scheduled to appear for a hearing in Muscogee County Recorder’s Court on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

