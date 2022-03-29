Business Break
Man arrested after ‘multiple rounds’ fired into Columbus apartment

Police say the arrest of Noah Smith stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Police say the arrest of Noah Smith stemmed from a domestic dispute.(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 21-year-old man is behind bars after gunfire erupted Monday at a Columbus apartment building.

Police say the arrest of Noah Smith stemmed from a domestic dispute in which multiple rounds were fired into the apartment where Smith lives on Saunders Drive.

Authorities say the apartment was occupied by the victim, who is also a resident.

Smith was subsequently arrested and charged with the following:

  • Aggravated assault (Family Violence)
  • Second-degree criminal damage to property
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Discharging a firearm in the city limits

Smith is scheduled to appear for a hearing in Muscogee County Recorder’s Court on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

