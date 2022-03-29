Business Break
National Infantry Museum in Columbus wins top USA Today award

By WTVM Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National infantry Museum in Columbus wins again!

In USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Awards, the NIM was voted as best free museum in America for a fourth time and the Best History Museum for a second time.

The museum won in both categories last year as well.

The nominations were announced in February and people were able to vote online. The winners were announced Friday.

The National Infantry Museum is inviting the community to celebrate the honor on April 5th at noon.

