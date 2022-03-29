New Burlington to open this weekend in Midtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new place to shop in Midtown Columbus is opening soon.

Burlington on Macon Road will open its doors this Friday, April 1.

The store’s location is in Cross Country Plaza in the old Office Max building.

The company announced that it would open its second Columbus store back in February.

Burlington, which offers ladies’ and men’s apparel, shoes, home decor and more, will now have 26 locations across Georgia.

