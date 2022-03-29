New retailer opening this weekend in Opelika’s Tiger Town

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new lifestyle retailer is opening this weekend in Opelika’s Tiger Town shopping center.

Palmetto Moon features a variety of items including women’s and men’s fashion, kids apparel, home goods, and shoes.

The store will hold its first grand opening celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The event will include a full lineup of activities:

The first 200 shoppers will receive a custom YETI Rambler 12oz. Colster (with qualifying $40 purchase)

Hourly grand prizes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Spin-to-Win prizes every 20 minutes

Additional door prize giveaways

Live music and DJ

Custom cookies by Cakeitecture

One new Palmetto Perks member will receive 1000 perks points ($75 OFF!)

Starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday, the store will host a giveaway of door prizes and Perks. It will also hold another giveaway of a custom YETI Rambler 12oz. Colster (with a $40 qualifying purchase) to the first 200 shoppers.

“The store will offer popular brands including YETI, Simply Southern, Hey Dude, Southern Marsh, Chubbies, and Local Boy Outfitters, as well as local and up-and-coming brands, Palmetto Moon’s exclusive products, and custom Auburn University collegiate gear designed specifically for the local community.”

“We are thrilled to bring the authentic Palmetto Moon shopping experience to this vibrant college town and welcome the local community during our grand opening celebration,” said Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon chief brand officer.

With the new Opelika location, Palmetto Moon now has 32 stores in the Southeast. The store is located on Tiger Town Parkway in the space previously occupied by DressBarn - next to Best Buy.

