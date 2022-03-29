Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Panama City Beach to announce changes for spring breaker in response to past weekend arrests, violence

(WJHG)
By Ben Stanfield
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Spring Break kicks into high gear with Muscogee County students out next week, could changes happen in Panama City Beach after a past weekend of significant challenges law enforcement faced?

You’ve likely seen reports of police closing down streets, taking dozens of guns off the streets and arresting some locals from our area.

Authorities arrested 161 individuals in total over the weekend.

The arrests were in response to numerous incidents related to what was seen on social media accounts as the “PCB Takeover”.

Eleven of those people arrested called the WTVM viewing area home.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy Major Jimmy Stanford said an individual pointed a gun right in his face in one instance.

There is a meeting scheduled on Friday, April 1, for the city to discuss ways they can help law enforcement.

Curfew discussions could happen as well.

“What we saw this past weekend is absolutely unacceptable, period. The behavior of these pathetic cowards that came to our beach and committed these crimes, their actions will not be tolerated period,” expressed Chief J.R. Talamantez.

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon is speaking with us tomorrow about the city’s plan for the days, weeks and months ahead.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to follow updates from Panama City Beach with this developing story.

Click here for names, photos and charges of those arrested from our area.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus, east Ala. men arrested after chaotic weekend in Panama City Beach
Dee Armstrong announces homecoming celebration for her daughter
Dee Armstrong announces homegoing celebration for her daughter
$1.1 billion in refund checks heading to Georgia taxpayers
Police: Two injured in Sunday Columbus shooting
Police say the arrest of Noah Smith stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Man arrested after ‘multiple rounds’ fired into Columbus apartment

Latest News

New Burlington to open this weekend in Midtown Columbus
‘Spring Flower Fest’ begins at Callaway Gardens
3 Muscogee County educators up for district’s 2022 Teacher of the Year award
A fun event for many in the Chattahoochee Valley is just days away!
2022 Spring Fling happening Apr. 1 - 10 at Columbus Civic Center