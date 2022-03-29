Panama City Beach to announce changes for spring breaker in response to past weekend arrests, violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Spring Break kicks into high gear with Muscogee County students out next week, could changes happen in Panama City Beach after a past weekend of significant challenges law enforcement faced?

You’ve likely seen reports of police closing down streets, taking dozens of guns off the streets and arresting some locals from our area.

Authorities arrested 161 individuals in total over the weekend.

The arrests were in response to numerous incidents related to what was seen on social media accounts as the “PCB Takeover”.

Eleven of those people arrested called the WTVM viewing area home.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy Major Jimmy Stanford said an individual pointed a gun right in his face in one instance.

There is a meeting scheduled on Friday, April 1, for the city to discuss ways they can help law enforcement.

Curfew discussions could happen as well.

“What we saw this past weekend is absolutely unacceptable, period. The behavior of these pathetic cowards that came to our beach and committed these crimes, their actions will not be tolerated period,” expressed Chief J.R. Talamantez.

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon is speaking with us tomorrow about the city’s plan for the days, weeks and months ahead.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to follow updates from Panama City Beach with this developing story.

Click here for names, photos and charges of those arrested from our area.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.