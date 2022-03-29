Business Break
‘Spring Flower Fest’ begins at Callaway Gardens

(Source: Callaway Resort & Gardens)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Springtime is officially here, so the azaleas are in full bloom at Callaway Resort and Gardens.

Spring Flower Fest is in full swing with the peak azalea bloom and some new additions, including a 15-foot tall peacock topiary.

There are bushes galore spread throughout the gardens of different colors, shapes and sizes. However, the azaleas are not the only thing happening right now during Spring Flower Fest.

”We’ve actually got over a million daffodils that we started the year with, and we’ve actually now got some of our tulips blooming, and we’ve got over fifty garden topiaries spread throughout the gardens,” said Marketing Director Rachael McConnell.

So if you want to enjoy the lovely spring-like weather that we’ve seen with a trip to see the azaleas, Callaway recommends a walk-through of the Overlook Gardens and the Callaway Brothers Azalea Bowl to get in on all of the Spring scenery.

