Tracking Wednesday Night Storms

Anna’s Forecast
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds build in overnight to make for a very mild start to our Wednesday with lows in the upper-50s and even 60s in some spots. As we head throughout Wednesday, we will see mainly cloudy conditions as the winds really start to pick up throughout the day with gusts up to 45 mph possible. A line of rain and thunderstorms moves through in the overnight hours from roughly about midnight through 9 AM ET before we can sound the all clear from rain and storms for the area. Along this line we are watching for pockets of damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. While we cannot rule out a few isolated tornadoes, that risk along with the risk of small hail is lower. Once we kick the rain and storms out, things will start to look better by Thursday evening as peeks of sunshine start to return. Friday features mostly sunny skies before showers return again by Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

