COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More clouds than sun on this Wednesday as we’re tracking a powerful storm system across the nation’s midsection!

It will be toasty today with highs in the mid 80s as winds pick up throughout the day. Expect gusts of 35 to 45 mph toward late afternoon and this evening before any of the rain and storms arrive. That could knock down a few tree limbs and cause some power outages.

A severe weather outbreak is anticipated today in Louisiana, west Tennessee and Mississippi with several tornadoes (some strong) and widespread damaging winds. That line of storms moves into west Alabama after sunset before trekking across the state. While some weakening is possible, severe weather looks more and more likely late tonight and first thing Thursday morning even for us in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Alert Center ACTION Day late tonight/early Thursday for severe weather risk (Source: WTVM Weather)

The time to watch is from 1 AM to 9 AM ET. Storms are projected to arrive in the first few hours of that window in east Alabama and closer to pre-dawn, sunrise and the morning commute in west Georgia. The roughest weather in any one place shouldn’t last more than an hour or two.

Alert Center ACTION Day late tonight/early Thursday for severe weather risk (Source: WTVM Weather)

At the very least these storms will produce a bout of heavy rain (1 to 2 inches), some lightning and gusty winds. Along the line, damaging winds of 70+ mph are expected in spots. A couple tornadoes may develop.

But it doesn’t really make a difference if the wind comes in a straight line or it’s rotating; it can still do damage so please take severe thunderstorm warnings just as seriously as tornado warnings! Remember, be prepared not scared and have a few *different* ways to receive warnings!

Alert Center ACTION Day late tonight/early Thursday for severe weather risk (Source: WTVM Weather)

While this might be our most significant storm (threat) of the season so far, the atmosphere is fluid and nothing is a guarantee. It’s better to be safe than sorry. If you’re in a mobile home, have a plan to get to a sturdy structure before warnings are issued overnight and early in the morning just in case .

The sun returns by Thursday afternoon and it will be drier end to the week and weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.