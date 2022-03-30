Business Break
Carver baseball’s return to the diamond

The Tigers take the mound for the first time since 2019
By Caroline Grace
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The bleachers at G.W. Carver High School have been empty since 2019.

In 2016 Carver head baseball coach David Pollard was killed in a car crash by a man in a stolen vehicle fleeing from the police. The team finished out the remainder of the season, but after a couple of seasons trying to maintain the program, the gloves were put away.

After a two year hiatus, the Tigers are back on the diamond under new head coach Michael Long Jr.

“It could be easy for me to inherit a great team with five star, four star talent kids and win some ball games. But for me I just love this game so much that I want to teach kids. I want to be able to teach those kids that have never played or maybe have not played in a few years and see them grow in the game,” says Coach Long.

