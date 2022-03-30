City council members weigh in on Columbus Police Dept.’s new incentive package

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon is working on a plan to address what he calls ‘critical vacancies’ within the police department.

Blackmon spoke in front of Mayor Skip Henderson and the council during today’s work session.

He explained what his department is doing to hire new officers as the department is critically short-staffed.

The chief said his team recruits most new hires through social media ads and job fairs.

“There are several people that we have hired over the course of the years from the New York/New Jersey area, and the cost of living there is much different than it is here. A lot of individuals are seeking to come and live in this particular area,” stated Blackmon.

Council members had some recommendations to add to the incentive package that is currently being formed.

The members expressed they would like to see a raise in moving stipends, monetary rewards for recruits recommended by officers inside Columbus Police Department and taking more chances on young people seeking a career in law enforcement.

