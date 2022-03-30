Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus court reschedules 19-hour standoff suspect’s hearing

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a 19-hour standoff in Columbus was supposed to be back in court today.

Forty-seven-year-old Jeffery Watkins’ recorder’s court hearing was pushed back until March 30.

According to police, Walkins’ charges are false imprisonment and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Police received calls of a domestic violence dispute around 11 p.m. last Wednesday at Park Place Apartments on Wynnton Road.

The suspect held a woman hostage overnight and released her around 11 a.m.

More than six hours later, around 5:45 p.m., Walkins surrendered to police.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus, east Ala. men arrested after chaotic weekend in Panama City Beach
Dee Armstrong announces homecoming celebration for her daughter
Dee Armstrong announces homegoing celebration for her daughter
$1.1 billion in refund checks heading to Georgia taxpayers
Police say the arrest of Noah Smith stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Man arrested after ‘multiple rounds’ fired into Columbus apartment
Police: Two injured in Sunday Columbus shooting

Latest News

Columbus gang member with nearly 50 warrants appears in court
Columbus gang member with nearly 50 warrants appears in court
DETAILS: CPD explains ‘Operation Enough is Enough’
DETAILS: CPD explains ‘Operation Enough is Enough’
DETAILS: CPD explains ‘Operation Enough is Enough’
Man arrested after ‘multiple rounds’ fired into Columbus apartment
Man arrested after ‘multiple rounds’ fired into Columbus apartment