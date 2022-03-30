Columbus court reschedules 19-hour standoff suspect’s hearing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a 19-hour standoff in Columbus was supposed to be back in court today.

Forty-seven-year-old Jeffery Watkins’ recorder’s court hearing was pushed back until March 30.

According to police, Walkins’ charges are false imprisonment and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Police received calls of a domestic violence dispute around 11 p.m. last Wednesday at Park Place Apartments on Wynnton Road.

The suspect held a woman hostage overnight and released her around 11 a.m.

More than six hours later, around 5:45 p.m., Walkins surrendered to police.

