Columbus court reschedules 19-hour standoff suspect’s hearing
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a 19-hour standoff in Columbus was supposed to be back in court today.
Forty-seven-year-old Jeffery Watkins’ recorder’s court hearing was pushed back until March 30.
According to police, Walkins’ charges are false imprisonment and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
Police received calls of a domestic violence dispute around 11 p.m. last Wednesday at Park Place Apartments on Wynnton Road.
The suspect held a woman hostage overnight and released her around 11 a.m.
More than six hours later, around 5:45 p.m., Walkins surrendered to police.
