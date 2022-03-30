Columbus gang member with nearly 50 warrants appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The case of a Columbus teen facing a slew of criminal charges was back in front of the judge this morning.

Eighteen-year-old Demetrius Jackson is one of two reported gang members recently arrested on nearly 50 warrants.

Jackson waived his right to appear. However, his attorney stood in on his behalf.

The teen is facing multiple charges, including 19 aggravated assault charges.

Previously, investigators testified that in 2020 he shot into a house with four people inside. He later admitted to pulling the trigger on social media.

Jackson’s previous hearing was moved from last week to today due to an outburst between Jackson’s sister and one of his alleged victims.

His case will be sent over to superior court.

