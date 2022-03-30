Columbus man arrested in Ala. on multiple sex charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities arrested a Columbus man in Tallassee, Alabama, about 30 minutes west of Auburn.

An investigation revealed two suspects have been holding a missing female juvenile from Florida against her will.

The arrest of Treundez Nelson happened Monday night.

Investigators said the juvenile involved was the victim of several offenses perpetrated by the suspects.

Through investigation, cooperation with Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources and the Child Advocacy Center, officials returned the missing girl safely to her family.

The second suspect, Jerry Terrell of Tallassee, was also arrested.

Both were charged with multiple sex crime-related offenses and taken to the Tallapoosa County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.