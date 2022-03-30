Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus man arrested in Ala. on multiple sex charges

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities arrested a Columbus man in Tallassee, Alabama, about 30 minutes west of Auburn.

An investigation revealed two suspects have been holding a missing female juvenile from Florida against her will.

The arrest of Treundez Nelson happened Monday night.

Investigators said the juvenile involved was the victim of several offenses perpetrated by the suspects.

Through investigation, cooperation with Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources and the Child Advocacy Center, officials returned the missing girl safely to her family.

The second suspect, Jerry Terrell of Tallassee, was also arrested.

Both were charged with multiple sex crime-related offenses and taken to the Tallapoosa County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus, east Ala. men arrested after chaotic weekend in Panama City Beach
Dee Armstrong announces homecoming celebration for her daughter
Dee Armstrong announces homegoing celebration for her daughter
Panama City Beach to announce changes for spring breaker in response to past weekend arrests, violence
Police say the arrest of Noah Smith stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Man arrested after ‘multiple rounds’ fired into Columbus apartment
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies partnered to take action against...
22 arrested, drugs, guns recovered in Russell Co. weekend sting operation

Latest News

Harris Co. holds meeting discussing proposed land exchange with the city of Ellerslie
Harris Co. holds meeting discussing proposed land exchange with the city of Ellerslie
Harris Co. holds meeting discussing proposed land exchange with the city of Ellerslie
Harris Co. holds meeting discussing proposed land exchange with the city of Ellerslie
Two human trafficking bills head to Ga. governor’s desk for approval
Two human trafficking bills head to Ga. governor’s desk for approval
Columbus man arrested in Ala. on multiple sex charges
Columbus man arrested in Ala. on multiple sex charges