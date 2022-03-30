Business Break
Columbus standoff suspect pleads not guilty in Recorder’s Court

Suspect named in Wynnton Rd. police standoff
Suspect named in Wynnton Rd. police standoff
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A standoff suspect has pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault charges in Recorder’s Court Wednesday morning.

48-year-old Jeffrey Watkins was arrested and charged after a 19-hour standoff last week with police.

On March 23, at approximately 11:08 p.m., Columbus police responded to 1831 Wynnton Road, Park Place Apartments, in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with the occupants of the suspect apartment but could not get a response. Officials learned that an armed male and female victim were inside the apartment.

After hours of not cooperating with the police, a crisis negotiator began speaking with Watkins and he released the female victim that was in the apartment with him. After several hours of negotiations, the male occupant exited the apartment and gave himself up to officers without incident.

[CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY ON THE STANDOFF.]

In Recorder’s Court on March 30, the victim testified that she and Watkins have been in a 30 year relationship and have never had any issues of domestic violence. She further testified that she did not feel threatened nor did she feel like her life was in any danger at anytime when she and her daughter were in the apartment with Watkins.

The victim also testified that she believes that Watkins was stressed out because he was under house arrest wearing an ankle bracelet and could not leave the house to work or have a social life. On this particular day, she said she expressed to her daughter that she had concerns for him showing signs of stress because when she got home her guns were out on the counter and Watkins was pacing back and forth and would pick the firearms up occasionally. She claims that the gun was always pointed toward the floor.

Watkins’ case was bound over to Superior Court with no bond set.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

