Columbus woman arrested for stealing $240k from nonprofits receives sentencing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman faced a judge today for sentencing.

In December, she pled guilty to stealing $240,000 from two local nonprofit organizations.

A judge sentenced 59-year-old Trenna Trice to two years in prison. The court also ordered her to pay $162,000 in restitution.

The offices of the Inspector General began an investigation into the financial activities of Trice in May of 2019, following reports of significant casino losses.

They found 109 checks and 265 credit card transactions fraudulently deposited into Trice’s accounts without authorization.

The Department of Justice reported Trice was responsible for organizing the annual Columbus Mayor’s Masked Ball by UNCF.

Her duties included collecting cash, credit card contributions, check payments for donations and ticket sales.

The organization ended its relationship with Trice in 2017 after irregularities similar to embezzlement presented themselves.

Trice also worked as a volunteer campaign coordinator for the Columbus branch of the United Negro College Fund and collected donations for a nonprofit that holds an annual basketball camp for underprivileged kids in Columbus.

