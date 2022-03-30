Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus woman arrested for stealing $240k from nonprofits receives sentencing

Trenna Trice
Trenna Trice(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman faced a judge today for sentencing.

In December, she pled guilty to stealing $240,000 from two local nonprofit organizations.

A judge sentenced 59-year-old Trenna Trice to two years in prison. The court also ordered her to pay $162,000 in restitution.

The offices of the Inspector General began an investigation into the financial activities of Trice in May of 2019, following reports of significant casino losses.

They found 109 checks and 265 credit card transactions fraudulently deposited into Trice’s accounts without authorization.

The Department of Justice reported Trice was responsible for organizing the annual Columbus Mayor’s Masked Ball by UNCF.

Her duties included collecting cash, credit card contributions, check payments for donations and ticket sales.

The organization ended its relationship with Trice in 2017 after irregularities similar to embezzlement presented themselves.

Trice also worked as a volunteer campaign coordinator for the Columbus branch of the United Negro College Fund and collected donations for a nonprofit that holds an annual basketball camp for underprivileged kids in Columbus.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus, east Ala. men arrested after chaotic weekend in Panama City Beach
Dee Armstrong announces homecoming celebration for her daughter
Dee Armstrong announces homegoing celebration for her daughter
$1.1 billion in refund checks heading to Georgia taxpayers
Police say the arrest of Noah Smith stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Man arrested after ‘multiple rounds’ fired into Columbus apartment
Police: Two injured in Sunday Columbus shooting

Latest News

City council members weigh in on Columbus Police Dept.’s new incentive package
2018 Columbus murder suspect planning to sue Columbus Police Department
2018 Columbus murder suspect planning to sue Columbus Police Department
2018 Columbus murder suspect planning to sue Columbus Police Department
2018 Columbus murder suspect planning to sue Columbus Police Department
City council members weigh in on Columbus Police Dept.’s new incentive package
City council members weigh in on Columbus Police Dept.’s new incentive package