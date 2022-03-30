Crash involving 18-wheeler causing delays on Hwy. 80 WB in Lee County
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A crash involving an 18-wheeler is causing delays on Highway 80 westbound near Highway 51 in Lee County.
The crash happened near the Marvyn community around 1:30 p.m., according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.
There’s no word on any injuries.
The wreck includes a lane blockage. Moderate delays are expected.
