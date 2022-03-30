Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Crash involving 18-wheeler causing delays on Hwy. 80 WB in Lee County

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A crash involving an 18-wheeler is causing delays on Highway 80 westbound near Highway 51 in Lee County.

The crash happened near the Marvyn community around 1:30 p.m., according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

There’s no word on any injuries.

The wreck includes a lane blockage. Moderate delays are expected.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus, east Ala. men arrested after chaotic weekend in Panama City Beach
Dee Armstrong announces homecoming celebration for her daughter
Dee Armstrong announces homegoing celebration for her daughter
Panama City Beach to announce changes for spring breaker in response to past weekend arrests, violence
2018 Columbus murder suspect planning to sue Columbus Police Department
2018 Columbus murder suspect planning to sue Columbus Police Department
Trenna Trice
Columbus woman arrested for stealing $240k from nonprofits receives sentencing

Latest News

Troopers say the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 78.
I-85 NB in Chambers County reopens following crash
City officials say the traffic signal will go into full operation on Monday, April 4.
City installs new traffic signal at Auburn intersection
If your commute takes you through Downing Drive in Phenix City, you may have to plan for an...
Portion of Phenix City road to close 1 week for construction
Two vehicle wreck causes traffic delays on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Two vehicle wreck causes traffic delays on Veterans Parkway in Columbus