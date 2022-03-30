‘Credible threat’ leads to enhanced security at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is taking extra security precautions after a threat was made to the hospital.

Officials say the medical center received a “credible threat” early Wednesday morning and quickly notified Columbus police.

“St. Francis-Emory Healthcare’s top priority is the safety of our patients, employees and visitors. We take any threat to this safety very seriously. Early this morning, we responded quickly to threatening comments and followed the appropriate protocols, notifying the authorities to investigate and manage the matter. Out of an abundance of caution, we have implemented appropriate security precautions at our main hospital campus and increased security measures. We are currently working with the Columbus Police Department on this matter.”