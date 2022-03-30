Business Break
Advertisement

Crews on scene of structure fire on Old Dale Road in Eufaula

Eufaula fire
Eufaula fire(Source: Eufaula Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department is currently on the scene of a structure fire.

The structure is fully engulfed on Old Dale Road in Eufaula. Police officers ask drivers to avoid the area to allow crews to conduct their duties.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire and if there are any injuries. The severity of the damage is also unknown at this time.

