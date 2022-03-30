Crews on scene of structure fire on Old Dale Road in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department is currently on the scene of a structure fire.

The structure is fully engulfed on Old Dale Road in Eufaula. Police officers ask drivers to avoid the area to allow crews to conduct their duties.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire and if there are any injuries. The severity of the damage is also unknown at this time.

