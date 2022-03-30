Ga. Governor Brian Kemp signs ‘Unmasked Georgia Students’ Act into law

GEORGIA (WTVM) - The masks are coming off in Georgia schools for the next five years.

Today, Governor Brian Kemp signed the “Unmask Georgia Students” Act into law.

Part of the Georgia Assembly is also working on a one-year ban prohibiting governments and schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccines.

The new law allows parents of public school children to choose whether their child wears a face covering while on school grounds.

The policy immediately went into effect in the state today.

The bill’s sponsors explained the legislation does not remove mask rules or mandates; however, it gives parents the option to opt out.

Democratic opponents said the actions are promoting distrust in science.

They also expressed it is risking the health of others who don’t make the same choices.

According to federal data, Georgia has the seventh-lowest rate among states.

