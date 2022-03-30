Business Break
Harris Co. holds meeting discussing proposed land exchange with the city of Ellerslie

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is looking to the future and making plans for its students and growing student population.

The district held a public meeting tonight with a focus on property and school facilities planning as they work to address the challenges of community growth.

Leaders and residents talked about a proposed land exchange of more than 70 acres in Ellerslie owned by the Harris County School District to acquire 200 acres of land in Cataula.

The location of the 200 acres is behind Mulberry Creek Elementary and Creekside Intermediate School.

“With the school district, we’re always looking ways to improve our facilities for our students, and part of that is looking down the road in the future two, five, ten years, so in that high growth area we thought is was prudent to go ahead and look at some of this property,” explained Harris County Assistant Superintendent Justin Finney.

Currently, there are nearly $55,000 students in the Harris County District.

School officials said they are looking to secure property in areas where high growth is expected while it is available and affordable.

