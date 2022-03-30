Business Break
Hospital Authority, SafeHouse Ministries partner to reduce homelessness in the Fountain City

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Hospital Authority of Columbus is partnering with SafeHouse Ministries - Columbus to lower the number of people experiencing homelessness in our community.

The partnership will allow them to provide more beds in shelters and help families who do not have a home.

One site will be called Freedom House. It’s a men’s shelter that holds 104 beds.

Freedom House will allow SafeHouse Ministries to expand their 25-bed women’s shelter into a 56-bed shelter for women and children.

Then they will open a 6-unit apartment building for families experiencing homelessness.

The building will bring 98 new beds to help the less fortunate in our community.

“Just being able to be a player in this portion of the community gives me personally a lot of happiness, and on behalf of our board of directors, our chairman, and the hospital authority, it’s just wonderful to be able to provide synergies with another entity that helps humans which is why we’re all here on this earth anyway,” said Britt Hayes, Hospital Authority CEO.

The facility will be at the former Cobis Personal Care Home building off Schatulga Road.

