LIST: School closings, delays due to inclement weather on March 31
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some schools in the Chattahoochee Valley will be closed or have delayed start times Thursday, March 31.
The altered schedules are a precaution because of possible severe weather.
Below is a list of schools that have changed opening times:
- Muscogee County: Two-hour delay of classes | Time that the respective school starts or a student is picked up at a bus stop will be delayed by two hours
- Phenix City Schools: Two-hour delay of classes
- Russell County: Students will be remote learning on March 31
Stay with us as we continue to update this list.
