LIST: School closings, delays due to inclement weather on March 31

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some schools in the Chattahoochee Valley will be closed or have delayed start times Thursday, March 31.

The altered schedules are a precaution because of possible severe weather.

Below is a list of schools that have changed opening times:

Muscogee County: Two-hour delay of classes | Time that the respective school starts or a student is picked up at a bus stop will be delayed by two hours

Phenix City Schools: Two-hour delay of classes

Russell County: Students will be remote learning on March 31

Stay with us as we continue to update this list.

