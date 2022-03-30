Business Break
Local organizations partner to host free health fair in Columbus

(MGN online)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, local organizations gathered together to host a health and resource fair.

Mill District Incorporated, Mercy Med, Piedmont Columbus Regional and the John B. Amos Foundation presented the free health event.

The fair was held outside on 2nd Avenue in Columbus.

Participants who attended received free resources, health screenings and giveaways.

Tracey Bell, the collaboration coordinator, said the community needed this health and resource fair.

“We want to make sure our community is well educated on the resource and agency provide these information for us,” said Bell.

Also, there were several vendors in attendance to give out essential tips on healthcare during the event.

