Muscogee County schools on 2-hour delay for March 31

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District will observe a two-hour delay of classes on Thursday, March 31.

The time that the respective school starts or a student is picked up at a bus stop will be delayed by two hours.

Breakfast will not be served and all academic field trips have been canceled.

As of now, all athletic, extracurricular, and after-school activities are scheduled to continue.

Each district site and school will observe the regularly scheduled ending times for each employee and student.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.