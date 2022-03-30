Muscogee County schools on 2-hour delay for March 31
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District will observe a two-hour delay of classes on Thursday, March 31.
The time that the respective school starts or a student is picked up at a bus stop will be delayed by two hours.
Breakfast will not be served and all academic field trips have been canceled.
As of now, all athletic, extracurricular, and after-school activities are scheduled to continue.
Each district site and school will observe the regularly scheduled ending times for each employee and student.
