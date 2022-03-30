Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee County schools on 2-hour delay for March 31

(Source: Muscogee County School District)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District will observe a two-hour delay of classes on Thursday, March 31.

The time that the respective school starts or a student is picked up at a bus stop will be delayed by two hours.

Breakfast will not be served and all academic field trips have been canceled.

As of now, all athletic, extracurricular, and after-school activities are scheduled to continue.

Each district site and school will observe the regularly scheduled ending times for each employee and student.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus, east Ala. men arrested after chaotic weekend in Panama City Beach
Dee Armstrong announces homecoming celebration for her daughter
Dee Armstrong announces homegoing celebration for her daughter
Panama City Beach to announce changes for spring breaker in response to past weekend arrests, violence
2018 Columbus murder suspect planning to sue Columbus Police Department
2018 Columbus murder suspect planning to sue Columbus Police Department
Trenna Trice
Columbus woman arrested for stealing $240k from nonprofits receives sentencing

Latest News

School closings
LIST: School closings, delays due to inclement weather on March 31
The Opelika City School District has hired Jamie Williams as its next athletic director.
Smiths Station educator named athletic director of Opelika City Schools
Suspect admits lying to the court in the trial of the 2018 murder of Columbus rapper
Crash involving 18-wheeler causing delays on Hwy. 80 WB in Lee County