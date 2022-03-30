Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Senate committee passes education budget

Lawmakers say more improvements to the state’s education system, are on the way as the...
Lawmakers say more improvements to the state’s education system, are on the way as the Education Trust Fund budget passed through a senate committee Wednesday morning. The budget is the highest it’s ever been at $8.2 billion.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers say more improvements to the state’s education system are on the way as the Education Trust Fund budget passed through a senate committee Wednesday morning. The budget is the highest it’s ever been at $8.2 billion.

It includes more money for educators. If passed completely, in October teachers will receive a 4% pay raise and all educators will get a 1% pay increase. Totaling 5% for teachers. And all educators will get a 1% increase every year.

Sen. Arthur Orr, chair of the Finance and Taxation Education Committee, says not only do educators deserve a raise and hope that it will help with retention.

“I’m a firm believer that you get what you pay for,” said Orr. “If we’re not, you know, rewarding people for their service in the classroom, through compensation, we’re gonna be in trouble.”

The pay raises are only part of legislators’ efforts to improve Alabama’s education system.

“Invest those dollars, both in the Literacy Act and the Numeracy Act, and get them those core skills,” said Orr.

The education budget includes $15 million to start the Numeracy Act. Over time this will improve math scores and become a bigger budget line item.

“The estimate is that I had when the bill was in the Senate was $92 million once it is fully implemented in the year 2028,” said Orr.

The Numeracy Act passed Tuesday and now awaits a signature from Gov. Kay Ivey.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Delays due to inclement weather on March 31
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is taking extra security precautions after a threat was made to...
‘Credible threat’ leads to enhanced security at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus
Suspect admits lying to the court in the trial of the 2018 murder of Columbus rapper
Trenna Trice
Columbus woman arrested for stealing $240k from nonprofits receives sentencing
Have you received a text from your own Verizon number?

Latest News

Georgia Capitol
Georgia senators scrap proposal for more election rules
Alabama lawmakers have just seven days left in the regular session to tackle a number of large...
Alabama’s session winding down as lawmakers focus on large pieces of legislation
Georgia House Bill 1443 will allow food truck owners to operate anywhere in the state,...
Ga. lawmakers push to simplify food truck permitting process in all counties
With seven days remaining in this year’s legislative session, lawmakers will get back to work...
7 days left in Alabama’s legislative session
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Georgia voters say Marjorie Taylor Greene should be ‘disqualified’