St. Francis announces delay due to inclement weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Due to the threat of inclement weather on Thursday, March 31, all St. Francis-Emory Healthcare Physician Practices are delaying their opening until 10 a.m.

The following offices will have a delayed opening tomorrow:

St. Francis Breast Surgery

St. Francis Center for Surgical Care

St. Francis CVT

St. Francis Digestive Disorders

St. Francis Electrophysiology

St. Francis ENT

St. Francis GYN ONC

St. Francis Interventional Pain Management

St. Francis OBGYN Associates

St. Francis OBGYN Physician Partners

St. Francis OBGYN River Road

St. Francis Orthopaedic Institute

St. Francis Psychiatry

St. Francis Urology

