St. Francis announces delay due to inclement weather

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Due to the threat of inclement weather on Thursday, March 31, all St. Francis-Emory Healthcare Physician Practices are delaying their opening until 10 a.m.

The following offices will have a delayed opening tomorrow:

  • St. Francis Breast Surgery
  • St. Francis Center for Surgical Care
  • St. Francis CVT
  • St. Francis Digestive Disorders
  • St. Francis Electrophysiology
  • St. Francis ENT
  • St. Francis GYN ONC
  • St. Francis Interventional Pain Management
  • St. Francis OBGYN Associates
  • St. Francis OBGYN Physician Partners
  • St. Francis OBGYN River Road
  • St. Francis Orthopaedic Institute
  • St. Francis Psychiatry
  • St. Francis Urology

