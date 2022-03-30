Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sumter Co. organizations present $28K check to ‘A Better Way Grocers’

Sumter organizations present "A Better Way Grocers" with $28K check.
Sumter organizations present "A Better Way Grocers" with $28K check.(Phoebe Sumter/Office of Congressman Sanford Bishop)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Several organizations in Sumter County came together to mobilize an innovative food mobile unit to distribute healthy foods such as fresh fruits, vegetables and meat to the community.

This came in an effort to address food insecurity in the area.

Owned by Tommie and Tiffany Terrell, A Better Way Grocers has presented a check for $28,000 from One Sumter Economic Development Foundation, Healthy Sumter, Together for Hope, and the City of Americus on March 23.

The presentation was held at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus and Rep. Sanford Bishop spoke recognizing the direct correlation between the food that we eat and our overall health.

The Terrells also shared their gratitude and appreciation saying the mobile food unit is dedicated to serving the Sumter County community within 45-60 days.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Delays due to inclement weather on March 31
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is taking extra security precautions after a threat was made to...
‘Credible threat’ leads to enhanced security at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus
Trenna Trice
Columbus woman arrested for stealing $240k from nonprofits receives sentencing
Suspect admits lying to the court in the trial of the 2018 murder of Columbus rapper
Have you received a text from your own Verizon number?

Latest News

Incident involving two helicopters leaves one Ft. Stuart soldier dead
Incident involving two helicopters leaves one Ft. Stewart soldier dead
‘Market Days on Broadway’ makes return to the Fountain City this Saturday
Testimony begins for 2019 murder of Smiths Station man
Testimony begins for 2019 murder of Smiths Station man
Opelika superstore receiving backlash for adding surcharge to fuel purchases
Opelika superstore receiving backlash for adding surcharge to fuel purchases
MSCO, Columbus Police Dept. leaders explain responsibilities following emailed directive
MCSO, Columbus Police Dept. leaders explain responsibilities following emailed directive