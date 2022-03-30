Business Break
Suspect admits lying to the court in the trial of the 2018 murder of Columbus rapper

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs and Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On day 8 in the trial of the murder of a Columbus aspiring rapper, the state’s star suspect stated that everything he’s said on stand has been a lie.

In court, Eric Spencer told acting District Attorney Sheneka Terry that the other four suspects were not with him on April 6, 2018 - the night the victim, Branden Denson, was shot and killed outside of a Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road.

On March 21, 2022, Spencer pleaded guilty to the following felony convictions: armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is still required to testify and is banished from Muscogee Co. - with the exception of court appearances.

Defense stated Eric admitted there was a scheme to purchase marijuana using counterfeit money - which resulted in the murder of Denson.

According to Acting Muscogee County District Attorney Sheneka Terry, Spencer was not the person who shot and killed Denson. However, back in 2018, a Columbus Police Department detective testified that police found Spencer’s fingerprints on the driver’s side back door of the victim’s car.

Our Ahniaelyah Spraggs is covering this case. Stay with us as we provide live tweets from the courtroom.

[1:41 p.m.]

[11:54 a.m.]

