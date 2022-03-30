Two human trafficking bills head to Ga. governor’s desk for approval

GEORGIA (WTVM) - Heading to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk are two human trafficking bills approved by the Georgia Assembly.

Senate Bill 461 adds human trafficking to the list of crimes bailable by a superior court judge.

Instead of waiting six to 12 months, Senate Bill 565 allows victims to ask the judge to waive the conviction of forced crimes committed by victims while trafficked.

Human trafficking is the primary platform for Georgia’s First Lady, Marty Kemp.

