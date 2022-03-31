6 people arrested, including two gang members for outstanding warrants in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On March 30, the Columbus Police Department and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted a detail to locate and arrest suspects with outstanding warrants.

Officials apprehended six individuals. Officers also identified two of the suspects as validated gang members.

During the arrest, some individuals received several additional charges. The suspects arrested are as follows:

Shaquan Weston, 28

Violation of probation

Seven traffic warrants

Stephen Hamilton, 39 (Validated Gang Member)

Violation of probation

Possession of methamphetamine

Driving while license suspended

Terroristic threats

Simple battery

Christina Wraggs, 45

Failure to appear in court

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Erica Crouch, 36

Violation of probation

Burglary

Jamal Gay, 26

Violation of probation

Possession of cocaine

Felony possession of marijuana

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (added by arresting officer)

Possession of drug-related objects (added by arresting officer)

Frederick Huff, 54

Violation of probation

Possession of cocaine

Obstruction of a police officer (misdemeanor)

Felony theft by receiving stolen property

Aggravated assault on a police officer (added by arresting officer)

Felony Obstruction of a police officer (added by arresting officer)

Possession of drug-related objects (added by arresting officer)

If you would like to make an anonymous report about a crime in Columbus, you can call 706-653-3188.

