6 people arrested, including two gang members for outstanding warrants in Columbus(Source: CPD)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On March 30, the Columbus Police Department and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted a detail to locate and arrest suspects with outstanding warrants.

Officials apprehended six individuals. Officers also identified two of the suspects as validated gang members.

During the arrest, some individuals received several additional charges. The suspects arrested are as follows:

Shaquan Weston, 28

  • Violation of probation
  • Seven traffic warrants

Stephen Hamilton, 39 (Validated Gang Member)

  • Violation of probation
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Driving while license suspended
  • Terroristic threats
  • Simple battery

Christina Wraggs, 45

  • Failure to appear in court
  • Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Erica Crouch, 36

  • Violation of probation
  • Burglary

Jamal Gay, 26

  • Violation of probation
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Felony possession of marijuana
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (added by arresting officer)
  • Possession of drug-related objects (added by arresting officer)

Frederick Huff, 54

  • Violation of probation
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Obstruction of a police officer (misdemeanor)
  • Felony theft by receiving stolen property
  • Aggravated assault on a police officer (added by arresting officer)
  • Felony Obstruction of a police officer (added by arresting officer)
  • Possession of drug-related objects (added by arresting officer)

If you would like to make an anonymous report about a crime in Columbus, you can call 706-653-3188.

