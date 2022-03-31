Alabama Pharmacy Association hosts student legislative advocacy day

Business Break
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds of pharmacy students from Auburn and Samford University’s made their way to Montgomery for the Alabama Pharmacy Associations student legislative luncheon Wednesday.

Pursuing a career as a pharmacist was an easy choice for Will Kendrick who is a third year student at Auburn University’s Harrison College of Pharmacy.

“My godmother was a pharmacist. The people that were pharmacists in my life, I really appreciated the impact they made on my life, and I wanted to be able to make that same impact,” said Kendrick.

It’s a similar story for Laurel Uhomba who is in her third year at Samford University’s McWhorter School of Pharmacy.

“We do so much especially at my school to serve the population,” said Uhomba.

Kendrick, Uhomba and hundreds of pharmacy students made their way to the Capitol lawn for the Alabama Pharmacy Association’s Student Legislative Lunch. Pharmacists have played an important role during the COVID-19 pandemic and Wednesday, students helped advocate for Senate Bill 307 and House Bill 402. During the pandemic, the federal government gave pharmacists the authority to prescribe vaccines without an annual standing prescription from a physician. These two bills focus on making that permanent.

“So generally we have a standing order from a physician is administrative in nature, but we have to renew that every year. During COVID The Federal Government authorized us as pharmacists to prescribe childhood vaccines, flu, COVID, COVID therapies. We’re looking to make that permanent in Alabama, and do away with that administrative burden,” said Bobby Giles government affairs director for the Alabama pharmacy Association. “So long as patients need a pharmacist, we’re gonna continue to fight to serve our people.”

Gov. Kay Ivey hopes they will continue to serve people here in Alabama. Speaking to students, she urged them to stay here.

“You all are pharmacy students are the future of health care today, I encourage you to stay in Alabama once you graduate,” said Ivey.

Pharmacist in our state have helped in administering close to 6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine here in Alabama.

