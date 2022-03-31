Business Break
ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Covering storms as they move through the Chattahoochee Valley(Source: WTVM Weather)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A line of strong to severe thunderstorms continues to move east through central Alabama early this morning. A tornado WATCH has been issued for our entire viewing area except for the counties along US Highway 19 (Taylor, Schley, Sumter) until 8 AM EDT/7 AM CDT.

Numerous tornado warnings have been issued in Alabama this evening, and several tornadoes have been indicated on radar as well. As the line continues towards our viewing area, we will see scattered wind gusts of 60-70 mph and perhaps an isolated tornado as well.

We have an updated timeframe of the arrival times of the line; the Columbus metro area will see the line approach between 4 and 5 AM EDT, with a sooner arrival to the west in our Alabama counties and a later arrival to our east.

Continue to have a way to wake you up should a warning be issued for your area. Check out our WTVM Weather App for the latest information. Should there be a warning in our viewing area, we will cover it wall to wall on the television side as well.

-Meteorologist Dana Barker

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

