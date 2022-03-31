Business Break
Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices

President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve, according to a person familiar with the decision, in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked as the U.S. and allies have imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine

The announcement could come as soon as Thursday, when the White House says Biden is planning to deliver remarks on his administration’s plans to combat rising gas prices. The duration of the release hasn’t been finalized but could last for several months. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the decision.

News of the administration’s planning was first reported by Bloomberg.

High oil prices have not coaxed more production, creating a challenge for Biden. The president has seen his popularity sink as inflation reached a 40-year high in February and the cost of petroleum and gasoline climbed after Russia invaded Ukraine. Crude oil on Wednesday traded at nearly $105 a barrel, up from about $60 a year ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

