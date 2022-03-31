Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Carrying handguns without permits nears passage in Georgia

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill allowing Georgia residents to carry handguns in public without a license or background check is nearing final passage. That means Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will deliver on his promise of “constitutional carry” as he seeks reelection this year.

The House passed Senate Bill 319 on Wednesday, sending it back to the Senate to approve minor changes before Kemp can sign it into law.

Republicans say the measure is needed to allow people to more easily protect themselves from crime.

Democrats say the measure will fuel gun deaths by encouraging more guns and put police officers’ lives in danger.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Delays due to inclement weather on March 31
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is taking extra security precautions after a threat was made to...
‘Credible threat’ leads to enhanced security at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus
Suspect admits lying to the court in the trial of the 2018 murder of Columbus rapper
Trenna Trice
Columbus woman arrested for stealing $240k from nonprofits receives sentencing
Have you received a text from your own Verizon number?

Latest News

WTVM News Leader 9 at 5am
Columbus sees drop in February unemployment rate
Spring break talent show auditions
Davis Broadcasting to host annual city-wide talent show
Proposed legislation could jeopardize Georgia’s film industry
Proposed legislation could jeopardize Georgia’s film industry
Proposed legislation could jeopardize Georgia’s film industry
Proposed legislation could jeopardize Georgia’s film industry