Columbus Police Department shares result from city’s tag readers and cameras

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local law enforcement has been working to crack down on the gun issue our community is facing.

The numerous people from our area arrested in Panama City Beach face charges of carrying concealed, unlicensed firearms. However, one tool Columbus law enforcement has is working.

The Columbus Police Department shared a photo of the results of their tag reader. The picture shows the drugs and weapons seized from a traffic stop earlier this week.

Officials said their specialized units are on the street daily seizing drugs, illegal weapons and contraband.

In January, the Columbus City Council approved funding to purchase nearly 2,000 cameras throughout the city.

Columbus placed 360-degree cameras and tag readers in crime hotspots.

Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin told News Leader 9 the cameras will capture license plates and include facial recognition.

