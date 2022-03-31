Columbus sees drop in February unemployment rate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More jobs are being filled in Columbus - marking a new, lower unemployment rate for the month of February.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Columbus recorded an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent - and just a year ago, the rate was 5.2 percent.

“Thanks to the hard work of many Georgians, February saw gains in jobs, labor force, and the number of employed for much of the state,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “As we look towards the spring and summer months, we remain committed to working with employers as they continue to fill open positions with suitable job seekers.”

Columbus finished the month with 118,355 employed residents. That number increased by 140 over the month and is up by 1,275 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at showed nearly 4,500 active job postings in Columbus for February. Click HERE to view open jobs.

