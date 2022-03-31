Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Community organization to begin energy assistance program for low-income households across Georgia

(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_kirisa99'>kirisa99</a>)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Enrichment Services Program will begin accepting cooling program appointments for their Low-Income Household Energy Assistance Program starting April 1.

All household members must be 65 years or older and meet income eligibility to qualify.

Phone appointments for the following counties will open tomorrow at 2 p.m.:

  • Chattahoochee
  • Clay
  • Harris
  • Quitman
  • Randolph
  • Stewart
  • Talbot

Muscogee County residents will begin at 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Delays due to inclement weather on March 31
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is taking extra security precautions after a threat was made to...
‘Credible threat’ leads to enhanced security at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus
Suspect admits lying to the court in the trial of the 2018 murder of Columbus rapper
Have you received a text from your own Verizon number?
Trenna Trice
Columbus woman arrested for stealing $240k from nonprofits receives sentencing

Latest News

Columbus Police Department shares result from city’s tag readers and cameras
Columbus Police Department shares result from city’s tag readers and cameras
Local elementary school celebrates D.A.R.E Graduation in Columbus
Lee Co. Commission to hold ribbon cutting for Beulah Park
Spring break talent show auditions
Davis Broadcasting to host annual city-wide talent show