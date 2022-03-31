Community organization to begin energy assistance program for low-income households across Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Enrichment Services Program will begin accepting cooling program appointments for their Low-Income Household Energy Assistance Program starting April 1.

All household members must be 65 years or older and meet income eligibility to qualify.

Phone appointments for the following counties will open tomorrow at 2 p.m.:

Chattahoochee

Clay

Harris

Quitman

Randolph

Stewart

Talbot

Muscogee County residents will begin at 4 p.m.

