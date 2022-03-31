Business Break
Davis Broadcasting to host annual city-wide talent show

Spring break talent show auditions
Spring break talent show auditions(Source: Davis Broadcasting)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting is hosting a city-wide spring break talent show this weekend.

On April 2, local performers will showcase their talents in the “Spring Break Talent Show” at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. Doors will open to the public at 4 p.m. and the show begins at 5 p.m.

Finalists will compete in the talent show in four categories:

  • 12 and under
  • Singers
  • Rappers
  • Dancers

One lucky winner in each category will win $1,000.

Advance tickets are $12 each and available at the following locations:

  • Mel and Abe’s Barbershop - located at 422 S. Seale in Phenix City
  • The Boyz Barbershop - located at University in Columbus
  • Skippers Seafood in Columbus
  • Mimi’s Beauty Supply on 13th in Phenix City
  • 280 Cuts and Styles - 280 Bypass in Phenix City
  • Davis Broadcasting Office - 2203 Wynnton Rd.
  • Online at foxie105fm.com

Attendees can also purchase tickets at the door for $15.

