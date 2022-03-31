Incident involving two helicopters leaves one Ft. Stewart soldier dead

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the U.S. Army, an incident involving two helicopters killed a soldier at an airfield in southeast Georgia.

The death occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Wright Army Airfield on Fort Stewart.

Fort Stewart spokesperson Lt. Col. Lindsay Elder said two UH-60 Hawk helicopters were involved. However, she declined to say whether one or both crashed.

Elder did confirm one soldier died, and she was not aware of any others injured.

She declined to release more information, citing an investigation by the Army.

