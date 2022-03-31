Business Break
Kendrick High School holds college, career day for senior week in Columbus

(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s Senior Week at Kendrick High School, and today the 2022 graduating class showcased their post-graduate plans.

The Columbus high school held its 1st Annual College/Career Decision Day.

Students came together to talk about their future college and career paths after graduating.

Faculty, staff, parents and alumni all were welcome to celebrate with the students.

“We want the staff, faculty, parents and the community to know the students here at Kendrick High School, especially the graduating class of 2022, have plans that they prepared for graduation in May,’ said teacher Alexis Jones.

Dr. Stefan Lawrence, assistant principal at Aaron Cohn Middle School, was the keynote speaker and told the students it was all about education and pushing themselves.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

