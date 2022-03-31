Business Break
Lee Co. Commission to hold ribbon cutting for Beulah Park

(WWBT)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Springtime brings spring baseball - and little leaguers will have a new place to play in Lee County!

The Lee County Commission is holding a ribbon cutting event for a new recreational park in the area. The event is set to take place at the Beulah Recreational Park on Saturday, April 2, at 8:45 a.m. CST.

The ribbon cutting will commemorate the opening of the park and will be held prior to the games scheduled for that morning.

The park is located at 11061 Lee Road 379 in Valley, Alabama.

