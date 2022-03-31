Local elementary school celebrates D.A.R.E Graduation in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WTVM) - Today, a group of elementary school children said no to drugs and peer pressure.

Gentian Elementary fifth-graders celebrated their D.A.R.E Graduation.

D.A.R.E stands for drug abuse resistance education.

The students were awarded certificates for completing the program that teaches them to avoid drugs, recognize negative peer pressure and make good decisions for their future.

Students had to submit an exit report on what they learned from the program to receive a certificate.

Parents and families also attended the event and said the program was beneficial.

“They are going to meet a lot of different kids from different backgrounds that may not have gone to your same school so it kind of good for them to get that foundation,” expressed Tangeneka Bryant-Wood.

Amber Kirkland added, “Definitely, they will have the resources so if they do come into a situation, they would know how to respond.”

The D.A.R.E Program began in 1983 in Los Angeles, California, making its way to Georgia shortly after to educate children on resisting peer pressure, drug, alcohol and gangs.

