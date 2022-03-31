Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man charged in Auburn shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

Carl Mack Kitchens is charged with two counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted...
Carl Mack Kitchens is charged with two counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted murder.(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month, leaving two people dead and one injured.

37-year-old Carl Mack Kitchens, of Columbus, was arrested Thursday on felony warrants by Auburn police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He is charged with two counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted murder.

During an investigation, police say Kitchens was developed as a second suspect in the deadly shooting which happened on Commerce Drive on March 7.

Authorities say the initial suspect, 31-year-old Markevious Donta Yancie, was killed in the shooting.

Kitchens is being held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail, awaiting extradition to Lee County.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Auburn police at 334-501-3140 or the agency’s tip line at 334-246-1391.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Delays due to inclement weather on March 31
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is taking extra security precautions after a threat was made to...
‘Credible threat’ leads to enhanced security at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus
Suspect admits lying to the court in the trial of the 2018 murder of Columbus rapper
Have you received a text from your own Verizon number?
Trenna Trice
Columbus woman arrested for stealing $240k from nonprofits receives sentencing

Latest News

Tuskegee man identified as burglary suspect in Opelika
Tuskegee man identified as burglary, theft suspect in Opelika
Lee Co. Commission to hold ribbon cutting for Beulah Park
Phenix City Utilities Dept. to upgrade system, service delays expected
Damage to homes in Choctaw County after overnight severe storms.
Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage